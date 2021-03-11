Willis Investment Counsel Grows Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 868,243 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,682 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 2.7% of Willis Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $38,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after buying an additional 8,276,836 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 17,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 443,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,530 shares of company stock worth $1,324,408. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $48.85. 589,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,486,963. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $206.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

