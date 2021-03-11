Willis Investment Counsel Grows Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 696.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,300 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.99. 14,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,118,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sanofi has a one year low of $37.62 and a one year high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

