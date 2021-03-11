Willis Investment Counsel Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Willis Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in National Research were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in National Research by 524.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in National Research by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in National Research by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 104.7% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joann M. Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Also, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 58,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $3,156,906.06. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NRC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.54. 517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,119. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. National Research Co. has a twelve month low of $34.00 and a twelve month high of $60.62.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

