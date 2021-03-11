Willis Investment Counsel Has $12.01 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Willis Investment Counsel lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,716 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $12,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Dollar General by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 167,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $189.32. 47,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,772. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.74 and a 200 day moving average of $206.90. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The company has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Loop Capital raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.83.

Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

