Willis Investment Counsel Makes New $3.69 Million Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 491.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,174,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,291 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,691,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,502,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,785 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1,170.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 905,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,226,000 after purchasing an additional 834,284 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 223.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,479,000 after buying an additional 422,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 609,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after buying an additional 373,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.87.

VLO stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.98. The company had a trading volume of 126,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of -2,803.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.16 and a 200 day moving average of $54.44. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $82.60.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

