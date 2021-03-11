Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.87

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.87 and traded as high as $12.52. Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 15,406 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wm Morrison Supermarkets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

