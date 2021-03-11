Wolfe Research Upgrades Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) to “Peer Perform”

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen cut shares of Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.63.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

HA stock opened at $27.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $28.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.09.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.49) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $149.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was down 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hawaiian news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,715 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,392,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,485,000 after acquiring an additional 159,619 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 621,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 344,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $533,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.