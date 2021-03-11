Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 592.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,727 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,878 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

WDAY stock traded up $15.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $258.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,437. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a PE ratio of -129.79 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.85.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.30.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total transaction of $50,007,034.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $1,542,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,592 shares of company stock valued at $74,186,321. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

