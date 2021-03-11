Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Trading Up 6.4%

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) was up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $248.00 and last traded at $245.92. Approximately 3,270,688 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 2,214,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.30.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.85. The firm has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a PE ratio of -129.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total value of $50,007,034.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total transaction of $1,627,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,592 shares of company stock valued at $74,186,321 in the last three months. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

