Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stake Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,295 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,292 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.13% of Workiva worth $49,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 578.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Workiva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

In related news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $237,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,724.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total transaction of $2,291,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,579,202.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $4,749,430. Insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WK opened at $99.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.22 and its 200-day moving average is $78.03. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. Equities analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Workiva Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.