WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in WW International were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in WW International by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,290,000 after purchasing an additional 262,863 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in WW International by 452.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 133,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 109,130 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its stake in WW International by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 59,288 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in WW International by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 48,493 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in WW International by 2,711.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WW shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of WW International from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

WW opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.46. WW International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $36.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. Analysts forecast that WW International, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 70,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $2,054,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,202,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,073,387.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,063,915 shares of company stock valued at $31,657,097. 12.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WW International Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

