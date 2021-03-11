Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.34

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.34 and last traded at $61.07, with a volume of 892911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.94.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WYND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.26.

The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -521.96 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.53.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,431,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,215,000 after purchasing an additional 182,710 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 14.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,049,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,793,000 after purchasing an additional 374,594 shares during the period. Minot Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,400,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 31.2% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,124,000 after purchasing an additional 310,496 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 1,403.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,207,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,446 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile (NYSE:WYND)

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

