Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives $100.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In related news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $270,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $530,385.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,573 shares of company stock valued at $848,627. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $7.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $35.84 and a twelve month high of $139.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.60 and a 200 day moving average of $98.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

