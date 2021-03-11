Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,037.97% and a negative return on equity of 435.27%.

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.68. The company had a trading volume of 33,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,680. The stock has a market cap of $229.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.22. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $7.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.65.

In other news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 416,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,233.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XERS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

