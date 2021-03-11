XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.68 EPS

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.68), MarketWatch Earnings reports. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%.

XOMA traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,471. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.39 million, a PE ratio of -34.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other news, insider Matthew D. Perry purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 26,000 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,075,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,206.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

