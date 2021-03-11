Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROKU stock opened at $327.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $422.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.39. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.22 and a 12 month high of $486.72. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.51 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $375.63.

In other Roku news, CFO Steve Louden sold 77,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.44, for a total value of $24,072,138.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,048.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total transaction of $110,962,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,962,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 848,057 shares of company stock worth $322,656,959 over the last three months. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

