Xponance Inc. Boosts Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $796,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $241.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $290.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.95. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.11 and a 1-year high of $325.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 112.70, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $773,699.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,868.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.93, for a total value of $127,266.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,266.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,235 shares of company stock worth $5,968,254 in the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

