Xponance Inc. Buys 34 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP stock opened at $792.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 106.35 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $500.24 and a one year high of $952.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $881.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $870.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $444.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

CSGP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $897.82.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

