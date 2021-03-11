Xponance Inc. Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,285,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKTX. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.00.

MKTX stock opened at $512.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.66 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.49 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $541.09 and a 200-day moving average of $527.99.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,888,592.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total value of $416,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,882,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $3,836,215. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

