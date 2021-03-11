Xponance Inc. Has $4.24 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 1.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 31.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Progressive in the third quarter valued at about $537,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in The Progressive by 13.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in The Progressive by 2.9% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Progressive from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

In related news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $573,726.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,300.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,609 shares of company stock worth $1,680,401. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PGR opened at $91.02 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $102.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.52 and its 200-day moving average is $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 68.45%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

