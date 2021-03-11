Xponance Inc. Sells 4,315 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 312,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMI. FMR LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 27.5% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 47,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 58.5% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 23,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 24.7% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 108,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 21,448 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 324.40, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.86. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

