Xponance Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 312,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI stock opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The firm has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.86.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.