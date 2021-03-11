YOUengine Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.85 Million (YOUC)

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 11th. YOUengine has a total market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YOUengine token can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00052180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.55 or 0.00713931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00066441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00027660 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

YOUengine Token Profile

YOUengine (YOUC) is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435. The official message board for YOUengine is youengine.io/blog. YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io.

YOUengine Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOUengine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOUengine using one of the exchanges listed above.

