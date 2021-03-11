Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,500.00

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and last traded at GBX 1,487.75 ($19.44), with a volume of 8972 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,465 ($19.14).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,353.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,113.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of £877.10 million and a PE ratio of -43.35.

In other news, insider Stephen Goodyear acquired 5,000 shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,350 ($17.64) per share, with a total value of £67,500 ($88,189.18).

Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

