YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.72

YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.71, with a volume of 3158411 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $517.36 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 3.32.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). Sell-side analysts expect that YRC Worldwide Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in YRC Worldwide during the third quarter worth $52,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in YRC Worldwide during the third quarter worth $62,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in YRC Worldwide during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in YRC Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 31.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:YRCW)

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited, time-specific delivery, cross-border, coast-to-coast air delivery, product return, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipment.

