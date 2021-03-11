Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Z in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Get Z alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:YAHOY opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. Z has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72.

About Z

Z Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company's Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and other corporate services.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Z Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.