Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will announce $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the lowest is $1.03 billion. Amdocs posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year sales of $4.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of DOX stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.89. The stock had a trading volume of 13,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,595. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.85. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $79.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Amdocs by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Amdocs by 2.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

