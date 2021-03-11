Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to Post $1.01 EPS

Equities research analysts expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.04. BancFirst reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BancFirst.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BANF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

In related news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $1,138,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen James sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $352,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,149.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,943,096 in the last quarter. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst stock opened at $73.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. BancFirst has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $73.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Featured Story: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancFirst (BANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.