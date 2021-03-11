Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to Post $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will report earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Bank OZK posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 866.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $266.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.03 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OZK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank OZK from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,383,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,680,000 after buying an additional 29,633 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK by 23.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,344,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,618,000 after buying an additional 821,795 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,096,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,572,000 after buying an additional 51,507 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 10.4% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,070,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,153,000 after purchasing an additional 194,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,039,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank OZK stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.42. The stock had a trading volume of 841,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,730. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.84. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $44.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

