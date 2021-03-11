Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $220.12 Million

Equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will post $220.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $190.15 million to $256.00 million. DraftKings posted sales of $88.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 148.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year sales of $991.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $950.00 million to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DraftKings.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DKNG. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark increased their price target on DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist increased their price target on DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 517.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 36,158 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 73,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 42,759 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $69.29 on Thursday. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $72.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.26 and its 200 day moving average is $50.41.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DraftKings (DKNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.