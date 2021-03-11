Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) will report $3.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.77 billion. EOG Resources reported sales of $4.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year sales of $14.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $15.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.77 billion to $16.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EOG Resources.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.79.

NYSE:EOG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.00. The stock had a trading volume of 159,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,076,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.61 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $77.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 268.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 166,397 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,971,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 450,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 74,677 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 35,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EOG Resources (EOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.