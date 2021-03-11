Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) will post $1.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $993.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Expedia Group posted sales of $2.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year sales of $7.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $9.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.86 billion to $12.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.50.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Expedia Group by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,603,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Expedia Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,912,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $542,132,000 after purchasing an additional 68,711 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,996,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Expedia Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,591,892 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $210,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Expedia Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,302,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $172,473,000 after purchasing an additional 40,282 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,753,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,030. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $175.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

