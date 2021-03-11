Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $252.29 Million

Brokerages predict that Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) will report sales of $252.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $255.53 million and the lowest is $248.84 million. Extended Stay America reported sales of $266.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.15.

Shares of STAY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,132,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,516. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.64. Extended Stay America has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 97,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 15.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 290,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

