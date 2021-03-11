Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) will report sales of $85.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $87.50 million. Fastly posted sales of $62.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year sales of $382.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $376.40 million to $392.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $484.60 million, with estimates ranging from $473.80 million to $510.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.93.

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $565,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,024,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 13,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,061,015.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 272,448 shares in the company, valued at $22,011,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,372 shares of company stock worth $17,705,844 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter worth $1,055,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fastly by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Fastly by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC purchased a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSLY stock traded up $6.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.91. 240,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,496,397. Fastly has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

