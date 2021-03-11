Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) to announce earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Himax Technologies’ earnings. Himax Technologies posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,500%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Himax Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Himax Technologies.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.87 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. Himax Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HIMX shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Himax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nomura raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Himax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Himax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.00. 2,967,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,250,868. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 128.68 and a beta of 1.93. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.80.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

