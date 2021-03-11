Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $928.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to post sales of $928.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Illumina’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $923.56 million and the highest is $931.42 million. Illumina posted sales of $859.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Illumina will report full year sales of $3.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Illumina.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ILMN. BTIG Research increased their price target on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. OTR Global raised Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.35.

ILMN traded up $17.24 on Thursday, reaching $400.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,974. The stock has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $439.93 and its 200 day moving average is $360.05.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 354 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 5,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.58, for a total value of $1,692,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,862 shares in the company, valued at $28,393,995.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,425 shares of company stock worth $8,525,386. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illumina (ILMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.