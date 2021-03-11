Zacks: Analysts Anticipate JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages predict that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. JD.com posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 175%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,485,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,915,231. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $120.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $32.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

