Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Will Announce Earnings of $4.41 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) will announce $4.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.80. UnitedHealth Group posted earnings of $3.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will report full year earnings of $18.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.00 to $18.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $21.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.62 to $21.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UnitedHealth Group.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on UNH shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,293 shares of company stock valued at $10,437,941 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,075,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $530,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,192 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,649 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $352.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $332.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.25. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $367.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

