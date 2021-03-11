Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to Post -$1.42 EPS

Equities analysts predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will post ($1.42) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.23) and the lowest is ($1.84). UroGen Pharma posted earnings of ($1.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($5.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.37) to ($5.69). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($4.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.30) to ($3.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow UroGen Pharma.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett acquired 10,000 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $185,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,238,664.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 330.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URGN stock opened at $19.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $399.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.32. UroGen Pharma has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $30.89.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates are UGN-101 and UGN-102, which are designed to ablate tumors by non-surgical means and to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer that include low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma and low-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

