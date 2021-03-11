Zacks: Analysts Expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to Post $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.09. Air Lease posted earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.01 to $4.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $6.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.07 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Lease currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

AL opened at $50.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.52. Air Lease has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $50.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $1,006,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,483.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $1,049,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 35.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,874 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in Air Lease by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,454,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,469,000 after purchasing an additional 66,440 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Air Lease by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,349,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,364,000 after purchasing an additional 366,826 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Air Lease by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,119,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,159,000 after purchasing an additional 299,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Air Lease by 7,032.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,887,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,466 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

