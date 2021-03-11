Zacks: Analysts Expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Will Post Earnings of -$2.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will announce ($2.69) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.15) and the lowest is ($3.25). Delta Air Lines posted earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 427.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.95) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $5.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAL. Cowen cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Argus upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

NYSE DAL opened at $47.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,917,000 after purchasing an additional 416,171 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

