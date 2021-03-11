Zacks: Analysts Expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to Announce $0.86 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to report $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. ITT posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ITT from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ITT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

In other ITT news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,449,630.00. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. FMR LLC raised its stake in ITT by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,874,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $760,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,071 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ITT by 23.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,960,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $473,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter valued at $84,951,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in ITT by 123.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 778,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,976,000 after acquiring an additional 430,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ITT by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 625,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,197,000 after acquiring an additional 360,258 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITT traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $87.47. The company had a trading volume of 9,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,386. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.90. ITT has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $88.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

