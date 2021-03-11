Zacks: Analysts Expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kirby’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.21. Kirby posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.54 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on KEX shares. Bank of America raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

KEX stock opened at $65.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -20.33, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.60. Kirby has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $66.68.

In other Kirby news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $1,443,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,163,111.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $128,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,284,855.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,277,663 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth $1,555,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth $34,599,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 33,277 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,571,000 after acquiring an additional 86,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the fourth quarter worth $873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

