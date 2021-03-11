Zacks: Analysts Expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.06). ProPetro reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PUMP. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ProPetro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

PUMP stock traded down $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $12.79. 14,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,945. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 3.48. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $13.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Resource Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

