Zacks: Analysts Expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) to Announce -$0.62 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the highest is ($0.57). Scholar Rock reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Scholar Rock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRRK. Wedbush upped their target price on Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

In related news, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,184,743.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,186.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Gilman sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total transaction of $207,469.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,079 shares of company stock worth $2,509,581 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 177.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 474.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.00. 14,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,493. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 0.35. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $66.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.18.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

