Zacks: Analysts Expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to post $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the highest is $1.25. ViacomCBS posted earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full-year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

VIAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group cut ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie boosted their target price on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.52.

In other news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIAC opened at $79.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $84.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

