Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to Announce $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) will report $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.93. Allegion posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Allegion from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

ALLE traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,940. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $77.37 and a fifty-two week high of $121.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,757,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 626,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,862,000 after buying an additional 16,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $91,348,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

