Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Benefitfocus posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BNFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BNFT opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $462.41 million, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71. Benefitfocus has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $17.58.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 306.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employees, employers, insurance brokers, carriers, and suppliers in the United States. The company's products for insurance carriers include MarketPlace Enroll for carriers to automate enrollment to various commercial group business; MarketPlace Bill, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; MarketPlace Exchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; and MarketPlace Quote for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products.

