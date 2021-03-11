Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to announce sales of $137.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $136.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.20 million. Comtech Telecommunications posted sales of $161.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $619.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $613.50 million to $628.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $667.70 million, with estimates ranging from $665.00 million to $670.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($3.26). The business had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

CMTL stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $721.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.95. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $11.48 and a 12 month high of $29.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMTL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 342.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 15,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,343,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

