Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to Post -$0.57 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Groupon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.94) and the highest is ($0.35). Groupon posted earnings of ($1.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $3.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Groupon.

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.20. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $62.31 on Thursday. Groupon has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Groupon in the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Groupon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Groupon by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,532 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after buying an additional 149,681 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Groupon by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,807 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Groupon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. The company provides a selection of products in various categories, including things to do, healthy, beauty and wellness, and food and drink, as well as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, apparel, and others.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Groupon (GRPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.